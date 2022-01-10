Damon Hill reveals what surprised him about a young Max Verstappen

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has revealed that he was surprised by Max Verstappen's maturity when he first interviewed the Dutchman as a teenager.

MethZs 🦁🏆 @MxthZs 4 Weeks ago already MAX VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OF THE WORLD



🦁 4 Weeks ago already MAX VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OF THE WORLD🦁 https://t.co/bUi5p6rzPO

Max Verstappen was given his first chance in F1 at the young age of 17 for the Red Bull junior team Torro Rosso in 2015. During an episode of the popular F1 Nation podcast, 1996 world champion Damon Hill claimed he was surprised by the Dutchman's maturity despite being a teenager. He said:

"We interviewed him, and I just couldn't believe I was talking to this 17-year-old who absolutely had an answer for everything, and [he was] so just completely confident that his view was correct. He had confidence in his own views, and he had answers. Unbelievable."

Red Bull adviser and talent scout Helmut Marko also commented on Verstappen's maturity, claiming the 24-year-old has matured immensely as a driver and is now less aggressive.

The youngster made various mistakes and was seen by others as being too impatient and immature on track. However, Marko claims Max Verstappen is much calmer now and in control of his emotions. He told Motorsport.com:

“He’s a little less aggressive, yes, and can look at the bigger picture better now. That’s an important difference. In the early years, Max wanted to be the fastest at all times and under all circumstances. He has now learned to dose it and deliver it if it is really necessary. The discrepancy is he already showed that maturity during his very first race for Red Bull."

Max Verstappen won his first world championship on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, making him the first Dutchman to win an F1 world title.

Max Verstappen won his debut race with Red Bull

18-year-old Max Verstappen became the youngest Grand Prix winner in history, outperforming the likes of Kimi Raikkonen at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. What makes the feat even more remarkable is that it was the Dutchman's first race for the Red Bull main team.

Formula 1 @F1



Youngest leader of an F1 race



Youngest driver to score a podium finish



Youngest ever race winner



The FLASHBACK: SPAIN 2016Youngest leader of an F1 raceYoungest driver to score a podium finishYoungest ever race winnerThe #SpanishGP will always be special for @Max33Verstappen FLASHBACK: SPAIN 2016Youngest leader of an F1 race ✅Youngest driver to score a podium finish ✅Youngest ever race winner ✅The #SpanishGP will always be special for @Max33Verstappen 🇪🇸 https://t.co/Urt3yWxmDm

Verstappen, who raced for the Red Bull junior team Torro Rosso back then, was called to replace Daniil Kvyat at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016. The then 18-year-old driver thought it was a prank and did not believe he would be called to the main team just yet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Helmut Marko met Max Verstappen's father Jos over dinner and subtly hinted that the young driver would get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Max used the opportunity well, winning his debut race with the team after both Mercedes cars took each other out on lap one. He still holds the record to this day.

Edited by Prem Deshpande