Daniel Ricciardo left frustrated after another DNF at Monza on Sunday

It is fair to say that Daniel Ricciardo has not had the best season in terms of reliability with six DNF's so far this year with the latest at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday.

The Aussie started from the back of the grid at the weekend after taking penalties which would see him able to fight looking forward to the Singapore GP in a couple of weeks' time, where Red Bull believe they will be stronger.

His race began strongly, making his way through the midfield and looking set to finish the race high up in the points, this, however, was not to be. In P11, Ricciardo spotted smoke appearing out the back of his car after passing the Williams of Lance Stroll and had to park up after just 24 laps of the race.

After four DNF's in the last six races Ricciardo was hoping this was not another engine failure, with them starting at the back for fitting a brand new C-spec engine, Renault's latest unit.

Renault released details of the breakdown post-race. In the statement, they wrote, "We can confirm that after studying the PU on Ricciardo’s car, his retirement was not linked to the engine. It was rather a clutch issue."

This is good news for Ricciardo looking forward to the rest of the season and most importantly Singapore next on the calendar but with him not knowing the news when he recorded his interviews after the race he was feeling disappointed with the result.

With him still believing it was an engine issue he told Sky Sports, "If I've got a penalty in Singapore I'm probably not even going to show up."

Ricciardo started well at the beginning of the year with two wins in the first six races, one of them being the Monaco Grand Prix, since then, however, he has only scored 46 points in eight races.

"It’s been a frustrating period of races but hopefully we can change some things on the car, improve the reliability and aim for the podium in Singapore.”

This disappointing result comes after Ricciardo announced that he would be leaving Red Bull after almost a decade within the programme to join Renault next season alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

In the drivers' standings, Daniel Ricciardo currently sits in 6th place on 118 points with his teammate Max Verstappen in 5th on 130 points. Red Bull sit comfortably in 3rd in the constructors on 248 points.