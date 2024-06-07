Daniel Ricciardo reacts to Sergio Perez getting a contract extension at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo admits that his performances were just not good enough for him to get the nod at Red Bull over Sergio Perez. The Australian was questioned about the development as the Mexican got a two-year extension, which would see him drive for the team until the end of the 2026 F1 season.

Talking about it, Ricciardo felt that he understood why the decision was made and what it meant. The Australian started the season in prime position to take over from Sergio Perez at Red Bull if his performances were good enough. Unfortunately for Daniel Ricciardo, that wasn't the case.

The driver trails 1-7 in qualifying against his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who seems to have found another spring in his step since last season. Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, had a couple of races on weekends, which were good. The ones in China and Miami were impressive, but other than that, the driver has found it hard to keep up with his teammate.

Talking to the media in Canada, Daniel Ricciardo was questioned on the call made by Red Bull to keep Sergio Perez. As quoted by Pitdebrief, he said:

“I don’t think it means anything, that’s it. In terms of like, I don’t see it as, ‘oh, that’s it, maybe I won’t get a chance’ or anything. I mean, personally, I’ve had one amazing result in Miami, but then the rest of my season has not been really what I expect out of myself. So, I know that I want my season to go better than it is to really help with any opportunities like that."

He added:

"I’m also realistic, but I think even though each weekend maybe it’s one step forward and then maybe…I still want it to be progressing quicker, but I do think we are taking steps. I still believe I can turn it around, just do better moving forward, and just kick some butt. Obviously, if I’m here next year, then that’ll also make me happy."

Daniel Ricciardo holds himself accountable

Daniel Ricciardo has held himself accountable for the lack of form as he feels that the results have not been there. The driver found a sweet spot in Miami where he was just brilliant. In that race, he even ended up beating the likes of Carlos Sainz driving a Ferrari. But since such results have been rare, the Australian held up his hand and said:

"No, it’s not. To be honest, the mindset hasn’t changed. See, we’re not halfway through the season yet, but we’re fairly into it now. As I said, I’ve had one result, which I was really, really happy with, and then others, which I’ve been less, less so. So, I just hold myself probably accountable for not doing anything too spectacular."

He added:

“You know, when you’re trying to fight for a top seat, you need to be doing some pretty awesome things. So, yeah, look, that’s why I say I don’t think it means it will never happen. It’s still a place I’d love to finish my career.”

The driver comes to the Canadian Grand Prix where he won his first-ever F1 race in 2014. He will hope to put together a strong run and start bouncing back within the team.

