Daniel Ricciardo set to be treated by same doctor who helped Lance Stroll in pre-season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has informed that Daniel Ricciardo will be treated by the same doctor, Xavier Mir - who is well known for working with MotoGP riders, who helped Lance Stroll with his injuries earlier in the season.

Just days before pre-season testing in Bahrain, Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll had gotten into an accident which left his wrists injured. Although, he missed the pre-season test, Stroll was able to recover in the period of 15 days and return to the opening race of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo will hope for a similarly short recovery time after he hurt his hand in the FP2 session in Zandvoort orn Friday. Speaking with Sky F1, Christian Horner said:

"I think you've just got to take it one day at a time. He's got a good medical team that he'll be working with. These guys recover incredibly quickly. We saw Lance earlier in the year with I think what was a multiple break [rather] than what Daniel has. He's a tough Aussie. I'm sure he'll be eager to get back in the car as quickly as he can."

Daniel Ricciardo speaks on his FP2 crash in Zandvoort

Daniel Ricicardo has stated that he saw McLaren driver Oscar Piastri very late and could not do anything but hit the wall. The AlphaTauri driver explained that he did not have enough time to remove his hands which in turn caused the damage.

He said:

"I remember coming into Turn 3. I had already gotten into the corner and then saw Piastri, so it was either hit him or the wall. When I hit the wall, I didn't have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand. It's really unfortunate and frustrating, but I'll try to recover as quickly as I can."

"Obviously, I'd love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive. I wish the team well, and I'm sorry for the change in plans again. It's a chance for Liam to have a go, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend."

It will be fascinating to see for how long will Daniel Ricciardo be outside the car and recover as he would want to make his case for the Red Bull driver for the future as he had claimed previously on his return.