Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
News
376   //    03 Aug 2018, 17:21 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Ricciardo to leave Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo is to leave Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2018 season after months of wondering where the Aussie's future would lie.

One team we can cross off the list is Red Bull after joining the group in 2014 to race alongside Sebastian Vettel.

The 29-year-old is expected to join Renault for the 2019 season.

Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz are the current drivers at Renault which means one of them will be needing a seat at another team.

Sainz is favourite to take over from Ricciardo's position at Red Bull and team up with Max Verstappen.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Sainz (right) to replace Ricciardo?

The Spaniard joined Renault after the Singapore Grand Prix last year after two and a half seasons at Toro Rosso.

Ricciardo was linked to Ferrari and Mercedes so it is rather a shock in the Formula 1 community that he will join a less competitive team.

The last time Renault competed and won the driver's and constructors' championships was back in 2006 with Fernando Alonso.

But this year so far has seen the team in black and yellow compete just outside the top three of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Full statement from Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo has advised us that he is to leave the Team at the end of the 2018 season.

Having joined the Red Bull family in 2008 as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, with whom he won numerous junior titles, Daniel made his F1 debut in 2011 at the British Grand Prix. After two seasons with Scuderia Toro Rosso, Daniel joined us in 2014 and to date has brought the team seven victories, 29 podium finishes, two pole positions and 904 championship points.

Commenting on Daniel's decision, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said: "We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future. We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the Team in 2014, the highlights of course being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us.

"We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season. In the meantime, there are still nine races left in 2018 and we are fully focused on maximising every opportunity for Max and Daniel for the remainder of the season."

Are you surprised Ricciardo will be joining Renault? Comment below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo Carlos Sainz Jr F1 Teams 2018
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
Carlos Sainz to McLaren for 2019? 
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo contract - 5 possible drivers at Red...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Daniel Ricciardo 
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo is in this title fight - Lewis Hamilton
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo better than Max Verstappen - Jacques...
RELATED STORY
F1 :Red Bull confirm Honda switch
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo decision on future imminent
RELATED STORY
5 Drivers Likely To Win Their First F1 World Championship.
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: What the top drivers are looking for before...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 things to look out for in the Spanish Grand Prix 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us