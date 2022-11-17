Does Lewis Hamilton have a Bugatti? Car collection of F1 legend explored

A seven-time F1 world champion and one of the most recognizable faces around the globe to come out of the sport, Lewis Hamilton needs little introduction whether you are an F1 fan or not. The Mercedes AMG team driver has been one of the best drivers in the modern turbo-hybrid era of the highest echelon of motorsports, with the Englishman and his team dominating for several consecutive years.

Having broken all kinds of records in the sport, along with crossing 100 total victories behind the wheel of an F1 car, Hamilton stands level with old-time legends such as Michael Schumacher in terms of raw speed and talent. Schumacher and Hamilton also stand tied for the number of championships won in their careers, with the latter having lost to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen last year in a season touted as one of the most intense title fights since the Prost-Senna years.

Since being adept at driving a car to its limit around a track is Lewis Hamilton's day job, it is often anticipated that the 37-year-old from Stevenage, United Kingdom would also share a passion for road cars. Since the perils of being an F1 driver require ultimate concentration and pressure on an individual, however, drivers often tend to stay away from driving off the race track. Time off track for drivers involves enjoying the slower pace of life with leisure activities such as golfing.

Hamilton is also known to share a passion for music and fashion away from his life in the sport and does not proclaim himself as much of a car enthusiast.

What does Lewis Hamilton's car collection look like?

Lewis Hamilton has amassed a huge amount of recognition and net worth, being one of the greats, if not the greatest of his generation. Like any other driver, he has a notable road car collection, amongst various other things. Although the 37-year-old does not own any cars from the Bugatti brand, there are several other rare collectibles in his collection worth exploring.

Some of the cars from Hamilton's collection are:

Mercedes-AMG One: The latest hypercar from the German manufacturer features an actual F1 engine from the team's 2017 F1 program.

Mercedes Benz AMG GTR: The AMG GTR is the top-of-the-line variant of Mercedes' popular sports car, the AMG GT. Since Lewis had the car, another Black Series variant of the car has also been on sale.

Pagani Zonda 760LH: One of the highlights of Lewis Hamilton's car collection, boutique Italian car manufacturer Pagani built a special edition Zonda for the driver in honor of his achievements in the sport. The car features Hamilton's signature all over the interior as well as a catchy purple paint job.

McLaren P1: Reminiscent of his time in the McLaren F1 team, the P1 hypercar signifies Hamilton's association with the Woking-based racing outfit.

Ferrari LaFerrari: The Ferrari LaFerrari sat at the top of the lineup from the prancing horse just a few years ago, with a naturally aspirated V12 and KERS system inspired by the bygone V8 era of F1.

Ford Shelby GT500: The 1967 model year of the Shelby GT500 is based on a period-correct Mustang body style with upgrades from legendary American tuner Carroll Shelby.

Shelby Cobra 427: Another car from Carroll Shelby's tuning outfit, the Cobra married a British roadster chassis with an American V8 to form one of the most iconic roadsters the world has seen. Lewis Hamilton's Cobra comes with a 7-liter V8 and was built in 1966.

