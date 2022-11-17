Does Max Verstappen come from a rich family? Net worth and family background of F1 star explored

In a business as cutthroat as F1, few drivers can make a name for themselves, with Max Verstappen firmly establishing just that in the modern day and age of the sport.

An individual's success in F1 depends on various other parameters such as the mechanical performance of the car, along with the inner workings of team members and the business and political aspects of the sport. Consequently, F1 comes to be known as an arena where raw talent alone does not give you the success you might deserve.

Coming off one of the most intense seasons in the sport last year, reigning world champion Verstappen has proven to be just the right mix of raw talent, the right connections, and a financially stable background to make his dream come true. Having also clinched the 2022 driver's title at this year's Japanese Grand Prix, a look back at the 25-year-old's journey is a fascinating one.

Max Verstappen @VerstappenCOM and 2021 have been pretty okay 2020and 2021 have been pretty okay 2020 😷 and 2021 have been pretty okay 🏆 https://t.co/UxRKkGkQ4Q

The son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen hails from a family that oozes racing pedigree. With his father having clinched two F1 podiums and his mother Sophie Kumpen being an established kart-racing champion on the national level in the Netherlands, racing comes naturally to the Red Bull Racing driver.

Despite Verstappen's father being an F1 driver, the Verstappen household was not exactly the most well-off when compared with the background of other racing drivers on the grid today. F1 salaries in the 1990s, the era in which his father drove, were nowhere near as handsome as they are today. Coupled with the limited success Jos achieved in the sport, the Verstappens were neither the most wealthy nor the most financially challenged.

How much is Max Verstappen worth?

After clinching his 2021 and 2022 F1 World Championship titles, Max Verstappen solidified his future in the sport with a contract extension with Red Bull Racing until 2028. Having performed at the highest level for consecutive seasons, the Dutchman's raw talent was deemed generational by several experts.

As a result, he is one of the most handsomely paid drivers in the motorsport world, with a yearly salary of $54 million. As a result, according to Forbes magazine, the 25-year-old is worth around $200 million with assets worth $120 million.

Watch Max Verstappen try and finish the 2022 F1 season on a high this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes