Dominant Max Verstappen allows breathing space for Red Bull as they plan to keep Sergio Perez until his contract ends, states F1 writer

The latest scoop from F1 writer Joe Saward suggests that owing to Max Verstappen's dominant form, Red Bull Racing have no plans of parting ways with Sergio Perez anytime soon. The team intends to stick with the Mexican driver until the conclusion of his contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Sergio Perez has, despite his ups and downs, proven to be a valuable asset to the team. His consistent podium finishes and remarkable ability to support Max Verstappen on the track have bolstered Red Bull's chances of clinching both titles this season. Despite his troubles in some races, the Mexican still maintains second position in the F1 drivers standings, 125 points behind Verstappen.

For Red Bull Racing, keeping Sergio Perez until the end of his current deal seems to be a favorable course of action. As the dust settles after each Grand Prix, it becomes evident that the team's decision to pair Max Verstappen with Perez has been paying off.

Verstappen's extraordinary performances have placed him at the top of the Driver's Championship. By extension, they have helped Red Bull claim the lead in the Constructors' Championship.

While the decision to keep Perez seems to be set in stone according to Saward, the highly competitive nature of F1 leaves room for possible adjustments. He acknowledged the possibility of Red Bull reassessing their options next year, particularly if Perez's performance falls short in the ongoing season.

Speculation had been rife in the F1 community regarding the potential replacement of Sergio Perez by Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian driver, who recently made his return to the grid with AlphaTauri, had been linked to a potential reunion with his former team, Red Bull Racing.

However, with the latest revelation by F1 writer Joe Saward, these rumors can finally be put to rest.

For now, Red Bull Racing are riding high on their dual victories, courtesy of Max Verstappen's brilliance and Sergio Perez's strong support. If their current dominance continues, it would only solidify Red Bull Racing's determination to keep the Verstappen-Perez partnership intact until the end of 2024.

Helmut Marko acknowledges challenge of competing against Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko shed light on the challenging situation faced by Sergio Perez in competing against his teammate Max Verstappen.

Marko emphasized that Perez is undoubtedly one of the top drivers in F1. But he added that competing against Verstappen, who is currently dominating the sport, poses a unique psychological challenge for any driver.

"We knew he was one of the top drivers. Nobody looks good next to Verstappen, and you have to deal with that psychologically when you see that someone is better in every phase than you are," Marko stated.

Marko further asserted that going head-to-head with the reigning world champion in the current scenario is an extremely demanding task. It appears to be a subtle hint at Sergio Perez's attempt to challenge Max Verstappen's dominance within the team.

Sergio Perez secured an impressive second-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen took the top spot, making it a triumphant day for the Red Bull team.

Marko praised Perez's performance, equating the second-place finish to a 'victory' in its own right. He also hailed Max Verstappen's performance as 'sovereign,' underscoring the Dutchman's exceptional abilities that set him apart from his peers.