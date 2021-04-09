Driver salaries for the 2021 Formula 1 season revealed

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports, and the 20 drivers participating in the series are considered the best drivers in the world. They risk their lives in each session of the Formula 1 season, all in the hopes of being crowned as the world champion.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Formula 1 drivers earn more than drivers in other series around the world. Money from TV deals and sponsorships ensures that Formula 1 drivers are the highest paid in motorsports.

Estimated salary for all Formula 1 drivers

Current seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is, with no surprise, the highest-earning driver on the grid. In 2021, the British driver will make close to $30 million, which is over $1 million per race. However, Hamilton took a pay cut from his previous salary, which was closer to $40 million per annum.

According to the report published by RaceFans.net, Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the second-highest earner on the grid, amassing about $25 million per year. He is closely followed by the returning two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso. Alpine are paying the Spaniard $20 million for the 2021 season.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel is tied for the fourth-highest salary on the grid along with McLaren's new signing, Daniel Ricciardo. The German is another driver who has taken a massive pay cut. Vettel who joined Aston Martin in the winter is reportedly been given just half of what he used to earn at Ferrari.

Out of all the drivers on the grid, rookie Yuki Tsunoda earns the lowest amount, with AlphaTauri offering the Japanese driver $500,000 per year.

Here is the estimated salary for all drivers on the Formula 1 grid for 2021:

Lewis Hamilton - $30 million

Max Verstappen - $25 million

Fernando Alonso - $20 million

Daniel Ricciardo - $15 million

Sebastian Vettel - $15 million

Charles Leclerc - $12 million

Valtteri Bottas - $10 million

Lance Stroll - $10 million

Carlos Sainz - $10 million

Kimi Raikkonen - $10 million

Sergio Perez - $8 million

Lando Norris - $5 million

Esteban Ocon - $5 million

Pierre Gasly - $5 million

Antonio Giovinazzi - $1 million

Mick Schumacher - $1 million

Nikita Mazepin - $1 million

Nicholas Latifi - $1 million

George Russell - $1 million

Yuki Tsunoda - $500,000