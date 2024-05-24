Eddie Jordan clears the air on Red Bull boss calling him 'a f**king silent assassin'

Adrian Newey's manager and former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has cleared the air on Red Bull boss Christian Horner calling him a 'f**king silent assassin'. Jordan was the surprise manager who turned up to represent Newey and was especially thanked by the aero wizard in his press release.

Talking about it in his podcast 'Formula for Success' with David Coulthard, Jordan revealed that Horner's comments were misunderstood and were in fact said by his fellow co-host. Jordan cleared the air and revealed that there was a clear misunderstanding in the media and that the phrase 'f**king silent assassin' was used by Coulthard and not the Red Bull boss.

Jordan further said that he has been friends with Horner for a long time now and had a relationship with him and his family. He said:

“I would have probably done that but Christian has been under a fair bit of media attention, as we all know, over the last months, and there was one particular incident – very similar. I said something that was taken up and misquoted. It was long before the adjudication and the results of the Kings’ Council. I think Christian, through somebody else, had heard something in the media or I was supposed to have said, something which I absolutely did not say."

He added:

"I kind of ignored what was said about the silent assassin – was absolutely you and thank you for bringing that up—but the thing Christian was upset with me and this is ridiculous because this is the second time this has happened. I’ve been a friend of Christian’s for 30-odd years. He came to try and buy my team all those years ago, and I know him, his family and every one of us all grew up in that area together."

Eddie Jordan jokes Red Bull team principal owes him a favor

Eddie Jordan also joked that, in all of this, Horner owed him because the Red Bull team principal has been under the pump for far too long this season. The season has seen Horner being investigated for professional misconduct. He has seen himself being engulfed in this internal political war. Hence, with Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull, now the heat is off Horner and everyone's focusing on the aero wizard. He said:

"From a little bit of the attack on Christian, for example, and suddenly the Adrian Newey thing comes along, and then Christian is sort of no longer front page. It’s all Adrian."

He added:

“So I believe he owes me a favour. Because I believe I distracted so much of the media, and not willingly it just so happened that way, but the media got distracted towards Adrian Newey and they kind of gave Christian a bit of breathing space."

Eddie Jordan turning out to be Adrian Newey's manager during the negotiations with Red Bull is certainly something that caught the eye of many. Jordan has been notoriously known for being a shrewd businessman and that has continued to help him gain access and do well.

The next action is Adrian Newey's next assignment after Red Bull, and until a call is made on that, it is going to keep everyone engaged.