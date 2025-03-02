“Elon Musk has been to my party": When Lewis Hamilton talked about meeting the world's richest man

Lewis Hamilton once recalled his special conversation with successful entrepreneur Elon Musk. He revealed that he had asked Musk to send him to space, and he would love to fly the rocket ship as well.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is a popular face in the sports world. As one of the most successful drivers to exist in F1's history, the Brit's circle consists of several influential celebrities and businessmen.

Meanwhile, Hamilton once had a surreal experience when he met SpaceX founder and the richest person in the world (as per Forbes), Elon Musk. At the 2023 USA Grand Prix, the driver revealed that Musk has attended his dinner parties in Austin in the past.

Moreover, he went on to add that he had a special conversation with Musk, which included expressing his interest in flying to space.

Talking to F1's official website, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Elon’s been to my party in Austin the last two years. It’s not the easiest thing to speak to someone like that, because his mind is expanded; it’s on such another level, you know, so I get all nervous when I’m talking to him."

He added:

“I am going [to space], yes, at some stage, but I’ll let some other people go first because those things blow up on the way up. He’s talking about going to Mars, but I’m ready to go to space at any stage. I told him that I’d fly the ship, but I think it’s all automated."

Hamilton is a space enthusiast, and Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, builds rocketships. The businessman has a vision to create life on Mars and find an alternate planet to live on for humans apart from Earth.

Apart from SpaceX, Musk also owns the electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla and the social networking site X (previously known as Twitter).

Lewis Hamilton opposes Donald Trump's diversity ideology

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Donald Trump, the USA's sitting president, announced that diversity programs will be curbed in education institutions. He plans to cut the funding of these programs, and on his first day at the office, he refused to acknowledge any gender apart from male and female.

However, Lewis Hamilton is ready to fight Trump's views to uphold his belief in diversity. Talking to TIME Magazine, he said:

"I’m not going to change what he does or what the government does. All I can do is try to make sure that in my space, in my environment, I’m trying to elevate people. There are going to be forces along the way that don’t want that, for whatever reason I can’t fathom. That doesn’t stop me. It is a fight that we’ll just keep fighting."

Hamilton has raised his voice for many social injustices in the past, including taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

