Everything about Max Verstappen’s $12,000,000 private jet that he purchased from Sir Richard Branson

Max Verstappen is currently the highest-paid driver on the F1 grid and his lavish lifestyle explains where he spends his millions. Among Verstappen's various prized possessions is his private jet, which can make any millionaire jealous.

With F1 races spread across the globe, Max Verstappen reaches his destination in style flying in his private jet. Verstappen travels in his luxurious Dassault Falcon 900EX, which he bought in 2020 from billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

The estimated cost of the plane is reported to be around $12 million, according to a report by The Sun. The luxurious jet also requires an additional $1-2 million per year for its maintenance. This a small figure when considering Verstappen's net worth, which is in the north of $200 million.

Max Verstappen's private jet

After Max Verstappen bought the plane in 2020, it was registered as PH-DTF the following year. The jet is manufactured by French aviation giant Dassault and is 15 years old, having been built in 2008.

The amenities and features of the jet still rivals its modern competitors. The spacious Falcon 900EX can accommodate eight to 12 people. Two of its 12 seats can be reclined together to make a bed. It plane has its own bar, in case Verstappen wishes to continue his podium celebrations in flight.

The two-time F1 champion's private jet is a special version of the Falcon 900 from Dassault. According to simpleflying.com, the Falcon 900EX is capable of flying over long distances with a range of 5,182 miles (8,340 km). With the F1 schedule spanning across the globe from Las Vegas to Japan, Verstappen can have uninterrupted flights in his special jet.

Verstappen frequently travels in his jet and has reportedly traveled to every F1 venue in his plane in the 2021 season. The Red Bull driver has previously shared his flight with other F1 drivers, as they travel from one circuit to another.

Exploring Max Verstappen's luxurious car collection

Being a race car driver, Max Verstappen's love affair with fast cars continues off the track as well. The Monaco resident has a car collection that is worth an estimated total of $6.4 million. His collection ranges from a simple Renault Clio to the Valkyrie hypercar.

His collection includes:

Renault R. S. 01 worth $400,000. (his first purchase)

Renault Clio (gift from his parents)

Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth $400,000, bought after he won his first race

Ferrari 488 Pista ($331,000)

Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG ($78,000)

Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.8m)

The Dutchman also owns four Aston Martins, which previously partnered with Red Bull. His collection includes the following cars from the iconic British manufacturer.

2018 Vantage ($150,000)

DB11, a road-approved version of James Bond's ride in the film Spectre worth ($200,000)

DBS Superleggera($360,000)

His crown jewel is the Valkyrie hypercar - a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull- worth $2.7m

Poll : 0 votes