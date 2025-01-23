Explained: FIA's amended guidelines where F1 drivers could face 'misconduct bans'

FIA has introduced amended guidelines of the FIA's International Sporting Code ahead of the 2025 season which could see F1 drivers face bans for their misconduct during race weekends. There has been a lot of negativity surrounding the relationship between the sport's governing body and the Grand Prix Drivers' Association in the past couple of years.

Last year, the duo were at loggerheads over several issues such as lack of consistency in the stewards' implementations of the rules, intense focus on driver swearing, and controversial comments made by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The divide got bigger when the GPDA released a joint statement regarding Ben Sulayem's leadership and the FIA's general conduct with the F1 drivers. However ahead of the start of the new season, the sport's governing body has released a new set of guidelines that incurs harsh punishments on drivers.

#Amended Article 12.2.1.f for the F1 drivers

The Article.12.2.1.f stated that the use of "any words, deeds or writings that cause moral injury or loss to the FIA and its members" with be punished severely.

The first offense of the breach will be a hefty fine of €10k with the second offense being even harsher with an elevated fine of €20k along with one month suspension. However, the third offense would result in the driver facing a point deduction on top of being suspended for a month and a fine of €30k fine.

It will surely stop the drivers and the teams from criticizing the FIA personnel such as stewards and the president.

#Amended Article 12.2.1.I and 12.2.1.N

The Article 12.2.1. I state that "any misconduct" that comes under the blanket of using harsh words, and offensive or coarse language. On the other hand, Article 12.2.1.N states that a breach of " any public incitement of violence and hatred" will be severely punished as well. The punishment for both articles will be the same for 12.2.1.f with drivers facing similar repercussions.

The sport's governing body and Max Verstappen were at odds with each other when the latter used a cuss word in the press conference at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The incident saw the Red Bull driver get one day of community service as punishment which he served ahead of the FIA Ceremony in Rwanda at the end of the year. However, the Dutch driver protested the punishment by giving one-word answers in the following press conferences.

#Article 12.2.1.O

Article 12.2.1.O states that "the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes unless previously approved in writing".

The punishment follows the same structure as the above articles with the added caveat of a public apology from the F1 driver.

Some F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, and formerly Sebastian Vettel have been quite vocal about their opinions on political situations such as their stances on equality and same-sex marriage restrictions in some countries.

#Article 12.2.1.P

Article 12.2.1.P states that "Failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and the participation of the persons during any official ceremonies at any competition counting towards an FIA championship".

This Article has by far the harshest punishment in the newly amended guidelines for the F1 drivers. The first offense was a hefty fine of €15k followed by another fine of €30k along with "suspension of access to Reserved Area(s) of the event for the next event" which means a race ban. But a third offense would lead to a detrimental €45k plus six months of race ban.

The FIA also has the power to decide what penalty it wants to implement on an F1 driver if they fail to comply with the guidelines.

