F1 2018: 5 early predictions for the French GP

The return of the French GP is here, and these are our crazy predictions for what will go down at Paul Ricard!

Anish Vishwakoti ANALYST 18 Jun 2018, 22:52 IST

Only one point separates Championship leader Sebastian Vettel from Lewis Hamilton, and just two points separate third and fourth-placed Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo. The race for the title is close and has been swinging back and forth between the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers.

After a 10 year hiatus, the French Grand Prix comes back on the calendar. What's even more astonishing, is that after almost a 30-year absence from the F1, the Circuit Paul Ricard just outside of Marseilles has been chosen to host the returning French GP.

To put it into perspective, the last race at Paul Ricard in 1990 was won by Alain Prost!

Will the return of this historic track lead to a historic race or a standard race with little to remember? Will any of the 2018 roster's three French drivers make an impact? Who will leave France leading the World Championship?

These are all pertinent questions, and while we don't know for sure, that certainly won't stop us from guessing!

#1 Ricciardo takes pole

TOP SHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON-QUALIFYING

While France has not had it's own Grand Prix in a decade, F1 has still had a French presence in its crown jewel of Monaco.

This year at Monaco, Daniel Ricciardo did an exceptional job putting his Red Bull on pole and took the victory. The Australian driver is still in contention for the Championship this year and if his luck at French tracks continues he could see his Red Bull on pole again at Paul Ricard.

Ricciardo achieved only his second pole in Monaco and he will be eager to make it a third in France. His teammate Max Verstappen also placed an impressive third in Canada, showing that the Red Bull car does have what it takes to challenge for pole.

While Red Bull may not have what it takes to consistently chase after the victory, we believe that the Honey Badger will find the speed necessary at another French track to take his third pole position.