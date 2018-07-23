Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
319   //    23 Jul 2018, 21:33 IST

After just passing the halfway point with the 2018 German Grand Prix, we head to Hungary!

F1 In-Season Testing In Budapest - Day Two
F1 In-Season Testing In Budapest - Day Two

Eleven races into the 2018 F1 Season, and Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes once again lead the championship race. Sebastian Vettel had a prime opportunity to extend his lead at his home Grand Prix, but an uncanny mistake threw away his lead, possibly for good.

Meanwhile, Hamilton drove an absolute monster of a race and took the victory in volatile conditions at Hockenheim. Bottas and Raikkonen completed the podium, and no doubt both of them will still be hoping they can creep in from the outside and take the Drivers' Championship, but for now Vettel and Hamilton go back and forth and back again.

This weekend, we head to Hungary to see whether Hamilton can take the last victory before the summer break, or whether Vettel can redeem himself. Red Bull also seem to be hoping for a break in Hungary as they strategically took all of Daniel Ricciardo's engine penalties at Hockenheim in hopes of having an unimpeded chance at victory in Hungary.

What will go down at the Hungaroring? It's hard to tell, and with the current season as exciting as it has been, it could really go in many ways. However, like always, no matter how unpredictable things get, that won't stop us from trying.

#1 Red Bulls 1 & 2 on the grid

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Qualifying

Even though Max Verstappen managed a solid P4 in Germany and Ricciardo managed to weave his way from P19 to P6 before a power failure, Red Bull had a rather quiet weekend. The media attention seemed to be on Mercedes and Ferrari more so, especially as the Silver Arrows announced the new contracts for Hamilton and Bottas. Red Bull in every which way seemed to be holding their cards tight, in anticipation of a mega chance this upcoming weekend.

A very downforce reliant circuit, Red Bull's cars are likely to have a great chance at tangling with the Ferraris and Mercedes at the Hungaroring. Both Ricciardo and Verstappen have been driving well in the last few races, and with Red Bull focusing so much on Hungary, we believe that the boys in blue will lock down the first row of the grid.

Whether it will be the Aussie securing his third pole, or the Dutchman his first, is up in the air. To take a shot in the dark, we believe that Max will get that top spot in qualifying for the first time in his career, giving him a good shot at winning the race.

