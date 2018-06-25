F1 2018: Austrian Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live stream, Start time, TV channel schedule Weather and Track info Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2018 - Live Stream, TV Schedule, Start time in India/UK, Track and Weather info for the Qualifying and Race.

Formula One circus heads to the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg for the round nine of the F1 World Championship.

Red Bull Ring Circuit - F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2018.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lead the championship standings by 14 points over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. In the constructors' championship, Mercedes are 23 points ahead of Ferrari who are 50 points ahead of Red Bull Racing heading to Red Bull's home circuit at Austria.

Hamilton won the last round at Circuit Paul Ricard as his title rival Vettel and his teammate Bottas was involved in a first lap incident and thereby not challenging the Brit for the win. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second and the other Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen managed to secure the last podium place.

Going by the history Mclaren have been the most successful team in Speilberg with 6 wins so far though a win or podium looks very unlikely after their performance this season particularly in France, failing to make it to Q2 during the qualifying. Ferrari has won the Grand Prix 5 times and Mercedes has won it 4 times previously.

Red Bull racing has particularly looked strong in their home circuit in the previous year which demands a high downforce setup and with two podiums in the last two races for the team, a win at the Red Bull Ring is certainly on the cards for Verstappen and Ricciardo.

In the midfield, the Renaults, Force India and Haas will be the main teams to look out for and Charles Leclerc who is on a points spree might get his Sauber in the top 10 here as well. Renault will introduce its long-awaited new F1 MGU-K this weekend but customers McLaren and Red Bull might not use it.

The French man Alain Prost has the highest wins with a record number 3 at Speilberg. In the current drivers, Lewis Hamilton and last years winner Valtteri Bottas have a win each to their credit.

The FIA has revealed, the Red Bull Ring will feature a third DRS zone for this weekend’s race. An extra DRS zone has been included after Turn 1 which should allow the cars to run closer to each other ahead of the heavy braking zone into Turn 3.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

It will commence at local time 3.10pm ( 6.40pm India Standard Time (IST)) at 2.10 pm UK time.

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, June 29 at local time 11 am (2.30pm IST) 10.00 am UK time with free practice two FP2 scheduled at local time 3 pm (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, June 30 at local time 12 pm ( 3.30pm IST) and the battle for pole follows with qualifying for the Austrian GP at local time 3 pm (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

What TV channel is the Austrian Prix on and can I LIVE stream it?

The Austria Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2 in India, ABC, Sky Sports in the UK.

The LIVE stream of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40pm on Sunday, July 1.

On Friday, practice one will be on air from 2.30 pm and practice two from 6.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 3.30pm on Saturday and F1 Qualifying from 6.30pm.

Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying Live Updates 6.30 pm, Saturday, June 30.

Austrian Grand Prix Race Live Updates 6.40 pm Sunday, July 1.

What circuit is the Austrian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do drivers race?

The Austrian Grand Prix is held at the Red Bull Ring, Speilberg, Austria.

The total race distance is 306.452 km with a total of 71 Laps, each lap being 4.318 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the Austrian Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the ultrasoft, super soft and soft tyres for the Grand Prix at the track, Red Bull Ring. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rains.

Weather Info Red Bull Ring, Speilberg

According to accuweather.com

Sun will be shining bright for the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 1 with a temperature of around 26-degree Celsius whereas chances of rain for the Friday's Practice on June 29.

