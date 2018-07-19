Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 2018 BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton Signs 2-Year Contract with Mercedes

Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
Feature
102   //    19 Jul 2018, 16:33 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

In the midst of the F1 contract renewal and extension season, defending World Champion Lewis Hamilton announced alongside Mercedes that he will be staying with the Silver Arrows at least until the end of the 2020 F1 Season. Just a week or so after his home Grand Prix, and right before Mercedes' own home Grand Prix, Hamilton has once again proven why he is one of the most valuable drivers on the market.

Speculation was rife after Mercedes posted an ominous picture of a contract earlier today on their Instagram page, just a few days before the German Grand Prix. Fans and media alike seemed certain that this meant that Mercedes would be imminently announcing the future of Lewis Hamilton at their outfit.

#announce...

A post shared by Mercedes-AMG F1 (@mercedesamgf1) on

This led fans to believe that Mercedes had secured the services of the 4-time World Champ for a longer amount of time. Hamilton himself confirmed this later in an Instagram post of his own, stating that he had indeed signed a 2-year contract extension with the German outfit with whom he has won 3 of his 4 World Titles. While Mercedes have not yet signed Valtteri Bottas to a contract for 2019, the thought inside Motorsport media and fans alike is that the Silver Arrows will likely maintain the same driver lineup for at least the 2019 season.

Whether Bottas has impressed or will impress enough to secure a longer contract is up in the air for now.

Hamilton posted a picture of himself getting into his car with an emotional caption:

"I have been in the Mercedes Family since 1998. I am forever grateful for their continued support, unwavering love and protection over these years. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and even more excited of what we will achieve together moving forward. There is no better place for me than right where I am. A big thank you to the team for their patience and to Toto for trusting in me. We win and we lose together always. Here’s to the future👊🏾 @mercedesamgf1#grateful #letsgo #hardwork #persistance#nevergiveup #announcelewis#contractsigned" - Lewis Hamilton 2018


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
German GP Mercedes F1 AMG Force India Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
F1 2018: Mercedes Admit to Having Made Too Many Mistakes
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the German GP
RELATED STORY
F1 German Grand Prix: The top drivers play it safe with...
RELATED STORY
Race Highlights: Azerbaijan 2018
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 'Continuous Development Will Propel Ferrari to...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German F1 drivers of all time 
RELATED STORY
F1 German Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Force India to Fight for Midfield Honours...
RELATED STORY
F1: Hamilton Mercedes deal to be announced in a matter of...
RELATED STORY
F1: 20 Fascinating Facts About Lewis Hamilton
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us