F1 2019, Singapore GP: 5 Qualifying predictions

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 21 Sep 2019, 18:02 IST

Max Verstappen topped the sheets during the first practice session

Singapore Grand Prix is upon us and it is time to watch the sparks fly under the artificial lights of the Marina Bay circuit. As racing returns to a street track, the drivers would be pushed to their limits, especially in the hot and humid conditions of Singapore.

The start of the weekend saw the scales tipped in Red Bull Racing’s favour, with Max Verstappen comfortably leading the pack during FP1. However, as the day progressed, Mercedes found a huge chunk of speed to bump Lewis Hamilton up to the top of the timing sheet in the second practice session.

The day was not without incident, as Valtteri Bottas collided into the barriers at Turn 19 and Charles Leclerc had to cut short his run in FP1 due to reliability issues. Alex Albon, too, lost his front wing during FP2 but was able to quickly return to the track and complete a good number of laps.

Both Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc also encountered issues with traffic during their timed runs. Traffic is expected to be a major factor during the Qualifying session too, especially when all twenty cars will take to the track.

While Red Bull and Mercedes look like strong contenders for pole position at the moment, here are a few predictions for the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying:

#5 Antonio Giovinazzi outperforms Kimi Räikkönen

Antonio Giovinazzi lead Kimi Räikkönen during both practice sessions

Antonio Giovinazzi is a long way away from truly competing with Kimi Räikkönen. The gulf of points between the two Alfa Romeo drivers seems to continually be increasing with time. Although Antonio has not yet made a compelling case in his favour, he has slowly started scoring a few points.

Throughout the two practise sessions on Friday, the Italian produced better-timed laps than Kimi and the same can be expected come Saturday. If Antonio can pull off a better starting position over his teammate, it will be a significant boost on the street circuit. A good haul of points is necessary for the Italian and track position would be the first step to achieve that.

