F1 2021: Where to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session? Time, TV schedule & live stream

F1 is all set to close the season with a bang at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are now tied on points after the chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, which brings the title fight down to the final race, where the winner takes it all. The weekend will feature the traditional format of qualifying and won't feature the recently introduced sprint qualifying.

Hamilton won the inaugural race in Jeddah despite multiple red flags and incidents.

Going into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen led the Briton by eight points in the drivers' championship table. An incident during the race with Verstappen nearly took him out of contention. A DNF for the defending world champion would have automatically crowned Max Verstappen world champion provided he finished the race in third place and above.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will pose new challenges for teams

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar for several years now. This edition of the Grand Prix, however, will feature a newly-revised Yas Marina Circuit, which has been modified to encourage higher speeds and overtaking.

The chicane at Turn 7 has been completely removed and the hairpin that followed has also been widened to allow for more overtaking opportunities.

To encourage further overtaking opportunities, the sharp corners at Turns 17,18,19 and 20 have been replaced by one long banked turn where drivers can battle side by side.

Further, the radii of these turns have also been increased, enabling intense wheel-to-wheel racing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying TV schedule

Here are the broadcast timings for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA: 8:00 am ET, December 11

UK: 1:00 pm GMT, December 11

India: 6:30 pm IST, December 11

Where can you stream the qualifying of the F1 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Here is the streaming information for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying:

USA

Fans from the US can watch the qualifying on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney Hotstar+.

