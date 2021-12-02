F1 2021: Where to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session? Time, TV schedule & live stream

With the 2021 F1 season coming to a close, the teams are all set to head to Jeddah for the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 21st round of the 2021 season is the last of the two new races introduced this year, with the recent Qatar Grand Prix being the first.

The new circuit is a street circuit, featuring three DRS zones and 27 turns over a course that runs a total length of 6.174 kilometers long, making it the second-longest track on the calendar behind Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the highly-anticipated battleground between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the two championship protagonists. With only eight points separating them, the weekend will be significant regardless of which team you support.

Both teams will be hoping to outperform the other in the qualifying sessions so as to try and lessen the chances of mishaps during the main race.

Channel F1 @_ChannelF1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit



This track looks like it leans towards favoring Mercedes, but if Red Bull get their setup right they can certainly win.



The first DRS zone looks forced, but will give teams more opportunities to keep the battles close through the high speed corners. Jeddah Corniche Circuit This track looks like it leans towards favoring Mercedes, but if Red Bull get their setup right they can certainly win.The first DRS zone looks forced, but will give teams more opportunities to keep the battles close through the high speed corners. https://t.co/wBDelatDhX

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will feature traditional qualifying format

The 2021 Brazil Grand Prix was the last race of the season to have featured the newly-introduced sprint qualifying. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will follow a regular three-segment format, with qualifying one (Q1) eliminating the bottom-five drivers, qualifying two (Q2) eliminating the next five slowest, before qualifying three (Q3) sets the grid order for the top 10 drivers.

Qualifying lasts for an hour, with Q1 lasting 18 minutes, Q2 for 15 minutes and Q3 the shortest, at just 12 minutes.

TV schedule for 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session

The following is the TV schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying

USA

Fans in the USA can watch the qualifying sessions at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UK

UK viewers can catch the action at 5:00 PM GMT on Saturday.

India

Indian fans can watch the sessions at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you stream qualifying of the F1 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

USA

Fans in the U.S. can watch the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

UK viewers can catch the qualifying sessions on Sky Sports F1

India

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Indian fans can catch the action on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. The session can be streamed as well, on Disney Hotstar+.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee