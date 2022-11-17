F1 2023 Season lineups: All drivers and teams confirmed so far for next season

With the 2022 F1 season dawning to a close this year, fans of the sport will be eagerly waiting for the second season of the new regulations introduced in the sport this year. With the off-season nearing ahead of this weekend's finale at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it is only fair to see what kind of entertainment and action the sport can bring in 2023.

With the driver market silly season well behind us, most of the 2023 grid has been finalized as notable changes take place in the sport for next year. While the number of teams will remain the same on the grid for next year at 10, there have been notable shuffles in the driver arrangement.

The 2022 season has brought fans to the realization that 4-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will be retiring from the sport this year. After driving for Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll for the past two seasons, Vettel's storied career in the sport comes to an end as he bows out of F1. His official statement came after his much-anticipated social media debut earlier this year.

Another driver that will not be seen driving next year will be Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, often referred to as 'The Honey Badger', is known for his charisma off-track and his driving style on it. Since his switch to McLaren from Renault in 2021, Ricciardo has struggled to get on terms with the Woking-based outfit's car, and his results have dwindled. He was bought out of his contract at the Papaya team with his replacement coming in the form of fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.

Several other driver market changes took place throughout 2022, with Fernando Alonso taking up Vettel's seat at Aston Martin the following year after parting ways with the Alpine. Rumors surrounding Andretti Autosport's entry into F1 as well, however, concrete evidence is yet to come from the American team's debut.

Who are the confirmed drivers and teams for the 2023 F1 season so far?

The following is a list of confirmed drivers and their respective teams for the 2023 F1 season:

Team Drivers Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen (Contracted until 2028) & Sergio Perez (2024) Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc (2024) & Carlos Sainz (2024) Mercedes AMG Lewis Hamilton (2023) & George Russell (Multi-year deal) Alpine Pierre Gasly (Multi-year deal) & Esteban Ocon (2024) McLaren Lando Norris (2025) & Oscar Piastri (Multi-year deal) Scuderia Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda (2023) & Nick de Vries (2023) Haas Kevin Magnussen (Multi-year deal) & Nico Hulkenberg (2023) Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas (2024) & Zhou Guanyu (2023) Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (Multi-year deal) & Lance Stroll (2023) Williams Alex Albon (Multi-year deal) & Logan Sargent (Pending Super License points)

The 2022 season draws to a close this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit in the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi GP. The main race is scheduled to go live at 8:00 am ET on Sunday, November 20th, 2022.

