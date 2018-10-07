F1: The 5 drivers who improved their form at the 2018 Japanese GP

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

In clinching a pretty straightforward win, Lewis Hamilton, now the only contender for the 2018 title extended his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 65 points by winning the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix. That leaves us with a couple of questions.

Firstly, wasn't another Lewis win quite expected when he clinched his eightieth career pole, finally winning his seventy-first Grand Prix?

Secondly, how does that make Sebastian feel?

One wonders if clocking the fastest lap at the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix, going flat out at 1:32:318 would provide any consolation whatsoever to Sebastian Vettel, who drove a race playing catch-up?

Having begun ninth, then moving onto fourth, benefitting from the near-collision between Max and Kimi, Vettel, who failed in mounting a desperate move over the Red Bull driver spiralled out of control, falling down to eighteenth at the start of Lap 5.

That said, in what was an easy win for Lewis, given his dominant show at Suzuka, who were the most improved drivers who made impressive inroads at Japan when one considers their past form in 2016 and 2017 runs?

#5 Valtteri Bottas

F1 Grand Prix of Japan, where Bottas had no team orders

In 2017, Bottas, who had begun from second, could only manage a fourth, being challenged fantastically by the Red Bulls of Max and Dan-Ric.

In 2016, Bottas could only manage a tenth in his Williams-Mercedes.

This year, everyone's favourite subject of troll on social media collected an impressive second and his haters might rue the fact that he didn't have to bow down to team orders. In defending brilliantly from Max, who in the last two laps came as close as coming under six-tenths of Bottas' Merc, the Finn grasped his second place as if it were his from the beginning. Guess what, it was, eventually.

