F1: 5 Drivers with the most consecutive retirements

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 28 Oct 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jacques Villeneuve - the former world champion also features in this list

Formula One has changed quite a bit since the inaugural season in 1950. The words consistency and reliability are almost synonymous to the modern Formula One machines for we seldom see vehicles suffering from multiple retirements on a consistent basis.

However, things weren't always this good and a good bunch of cars faced issues in the yesteryears, which was predominant for teams that were either new to the sport or lacked enough experience to crack the Formula One puzzle.

These unreliable vehicles, at times, forced its drivers to register multiple retirements in a short duration of time, which led them to accumulate some unfortunate records of securing successive retirements in Formula One.

Let us look closer at the five drivers who hold the unfortunate record of the most consecutive retirements.

#5 Riccardo Patrese - 11

Twice in his career, Riccardo Patrese has eleven consecutive retirements to his name

Riccardo Patrese takes the fifth spot on our list with eleven consecutive retirements. Interestingly, the Italian driver managed to consecutively retire eleven times twice in his career.

His first run came between 1982 and 1983. Patrese retired during the early stages of the Italian Grand Prix due to problems with his clutch, which was the penultimate race of the season. Mechanical troubles continued, and he couldn't register a finish even at the last race of the season, taking total retirements to 10 that season. Still driving the Brabham, the Italian couldn't finish the first nine races of that season. Finishing third at the Hockenheimring finally ended his unwanted streak.

His second run came during the 1984 Formula One season. The Italian was now with Alfa Romeo, but that didn't change his fortunes. Patrese eleven successive retirements occurred between the Belgian Grand Prix and the Dutch Grand Prix.

1 / 5 NEXT