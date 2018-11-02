F1: 5 incidences that prove Valtteri Bottas has endured a tough season

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Final Practice

There are drivers who win, there are drivers who lose, and then there are the likes of Valtteri Bottas.

You just don't know where to place them; for they have everything needed to win- speed, grit, tenacity, clinical mind- but no luck maybe.

One doesn't quite know how to sum up a season for a driver who's quite literally been among the fastest men on the grid but also among the unluckiest ones.

When is a race win coming is not only a question if you are a Bottas fan, but also a subject of intense scrutiny considering the Mercedes driver hasn't really driven too bad in particular to have endured the season he has.

Bottas trails Kimi Raikkonen by only a margin as slim as 9 points. That's an awfully tiny margin covering which he could jump onto third on the driver's standings for the current year with only two races to go.

Let's recount 5 incidences on Bottas' difficult year.

A winless year

Bottas has had a rough year

This hasn't been his best year, has it? And yet, we find Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas running in fourth place as far as the drivers' standings are concerned.

At present, there are three drivers ahead of him, including Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, and the man on top, Lewis Hamilton.

But while only 50 points are available, Bottas would feel a little low considering that there's no chance at beating Vettel or his five-time world champion teammate, Hamilton.

Should he manage to overtake Kimi and end his rather ordinary year on a high, would that assuage a winless Bottas?

In a year where he's come close to winning multiple Grands Prix but hasn't quite managed to, things couldn't have looked worse.

Let's not forget the committed Mercedes driver managed not one but 3 wins in 2017- at Austria, Russia, and Abu Dhabi- has failed to stand on the top of the podium once this year.

Happy hunting next year, Valtteri!

