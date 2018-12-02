F1: 5 intriguing team-mate battles in 2019

rehaan díaz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 107 // 02 Dec 2018, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charles Leclerc is walking into a lion's territory and it may lead to fireworks

The F1 grid for the 2019 season is now complete. Racing Point have announced the obvious signing of Canadian Lance Stroll, who takes up the final of the 20 spots on the grid.

It has been a very interesting silly season that was pushed into hyperactivity by Daniel Ricciardo's shock move to the Renault factory team. Only eight drivers - Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg of the Renault works team, the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean and finally Sergio Perez for Racing Point, are in the same seat as they were in 2018.

The shuffling around of the dozen other seats along with the debuts of some fresh faces have brought forth several new teammate combinations.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas | Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc

Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly | Renault: Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo

Haas: Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean | McLaren: Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris

Racing Point : Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll | Sauber: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat, Alexander Albon | Williams: George Russell, Robert Kubica

Of the 10 pairings, some are old and steady, some are unknown variables, while a few are potentially rather combustible in nature. All of this would make for an intriguing battle of one-upmanship inside the teams to grab an upper hand.

In F1, the first guy you have to beat is your own teammate. He's the only one driving the same equipment, and the one true yardstick of your speed.

On that note, let's look at some of the pairings that will make for interesting subplots next season.

#5 Ferrari | Sebastian Vettel vs Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel is aware of Charles Leclerc's threat and believes that he deserves the hype

This is a textbook case of an established champ being challenged by a newcomer. It's a season of reckoning for both Vettel and Leclerc.

Vettel should have competed better and farther into both the previous seasons for the driver's championship, but didn't. Ferrari, by going against the grain and placing their faith in a young driver, would want Leclerc to challenge Vettel.

Leclerc has the raw speed to bother anyone, and more often than not should be filling up Vettel's scarlet mirrors. But if he gets ahead regularly, expect some dynamics-changing fireworks in the Ferrari garage.

The Ferrari teammate rivalry will perhaps be career defining for both, and maybe even title-deciding.

1 / 5 NEXT