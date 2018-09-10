F1: 5 memorable moments from the Singapore Grand Prix

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 218 // 10 Sep 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Singapore GP is back

Up next on the racing agenda is the majestic Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 title race is starting to take shape as we head towards the business end of the calendar, and fans of Lewis Hamilton will be excited owing to his healthy 30-point lead over direct rival Sebastian Vettel.

As we head to South-East Asia, the pace of the Ferrari is a definite advantage on paper, but as has been the case so far, schoolboy errors and some poor decision making has cost the Italian giants dearly in their bid for a first Championship victory since 2007.

But a new day (or night) awaits them this weekend in the first circuit ever to hold a night race in F1. Singapore was the venue for a controversial and criticized move in 2008 when it played host to the sport's first night race as well as being held on a street circuit in the middle of town. Ten years on, however, the track is most definitely here to stay.

The Marina Bay circuit is notorious for being difficult to overtake on, and in just a short span of time has seen a fair number of accidents and memorable moments. Some have been dangerous, and some simply hilarious. As we look forward to this weekend, here is a round-up of some of those iconic moments:

#5 Ferrari fumble on the first lap (2017)

Raikkonen and Vettel limped out on the first lap

Ferrari fans must have been excited to see Sebastian Vettel start the 2017 Singapore GP on pole position. That excitement was short-lived, however, as a first lap melee saw three potential heavyweights knocked out in a single shunt.

Kimi Raikkonen took off brilliantly at first but found himself and his teammate Vettel sandwiching Max Verstappen between them. The Dutchman proceeded to touch tyres with the Iceman and sent Raikkonen out of control and subsequently into his Ferrari partner. Though Vettel did manage to continue momentarily, his car soon spun around and was left without a front wing, forcing both the Ferraris to retire.

The ultimate beneficiary was Lewis Hamilton who took advantage and sped away to claim a crucial victory that may well have sealed the fate of Vettel in the Championship race.

1 / 5 NEXT