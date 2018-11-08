F1: 5 most memorable moments from the Brazilian Grand Prix

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 50 // 08 Nov 2018, 01:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Brazilian GP has had some iconic moments

The action of Formula One heads to Interlagos next, with the highly anticipated Brazilian Grand Prix.

The F1 World Championship may already have been decided in the favour of Lewis Hamilton, but there is still plenty to play for down the order, as well as for teams looking to end the season on the high.

Constructors' points are also up for grabs, though Mercedes can secure that area too with a strong finish here. Ferrari and Red Bull appear to be the obvious contenders for the top prize alongside the much-fancied Mercedes, and with one of the most dramatic venues on the F1 calendar in Brazil to come, we do believe anything is possible.

Dramatic is perhaps the best way to refer to the Brazilian GP, with bizarre and memorable incidents taking place over the years, and with the race largely being the ultimate destination on the calendar in the past, plenty of iconic moments have been seen here.

From Ayrton Senna to Rubens Barrichello to Felipe Massa, a number of Brazilians have come here, but only a few have conquered. It is hard to pick just five memorable moments from a track that has given motorsport so much action over the years, but if we were to pick out some that stick in the memory, these would probably be it.

#5 Senna wins at home (1991)

Senna picked up the win

Ayrton Senna may already have been called one of the best in the business in 1991, but it would have all felt empty to the Brazilian if he hadn't won at his beloved home Grand Prix.

The late Senna had an incredible opportunity to fulfil his heart's desire in 1991 after taking pole position and finding himself at the front of the grid. Senna sped away early and was helped by a puncture to Nigel Mansell's tyre, the man who was closest behind him.

As victory looked clear, Senna's gearbox failed, and he found himself stuck in sixth gear. Through sheer grit and heart, the homeboy went on to win the race, but was visibly exhausted afterwards. What an iconic moment this truly was.

1 / 5 NEXT