    F1: 5 Predictions for Monaco GP 2018

    Will Ricciardo finally taste the Monaco champagne?

    Jamie Davies
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 22:02 IST
    378

    F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying
    Ricciardo will start ahead of Vettel (left) and Hamilton (right)

    Saturday's qualifying saw Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo secure pole position in Monte Carlo, with a whopping track record of 1:10.810.

    The Australian has been on fire throughout the weekend by being the fastest driver at every session so far.

    But can Ricciardo be able to stay on top at Sunday's race?

    It could have been a front two lockout for the Red Bull team if it wasn't for Max Verstappen crashing his car in Free Practise Session 3 on Saturday morning.

    The mechanics failed to get Verstappen's car ready in time for qualifying, which results in the Dutchman to start from the back of the grid.

    Sebastian Vettel qualified ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second place to set up an exciting battle around the streets of Monte Carlo for Sunday.

    So will Ricciardo experience his first Monaco win?

    Let's take a look at the top 5 predictions for Sunday's race...

    #5 Verstappen set for a long race

    Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Aston Martin Red Bull...
    It could have been a different setting for the Dutchman

    Red Bull have found it hard to keep up with Mercedes and Ferrari. Not just in 2018 but in the past couple of seasons.

    The team has still been able to pick up one or two wins per year thanks to Ricciardo and Verstappen's efforts.

    But this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix could have been a dream one-two finish if it wasn't for the mistake made by Verstappen in practice.

    Verstappen will start the race at the back of the line and with Circuit de Monaco being Circuit de Monaco, it looks very unlikely for the 20-year-old to even achieve a points finish in the top 10.

    Unless the cars in front run into any problems before or during the race...

