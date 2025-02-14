F1 75 launch event at O2: Where to watch, who will attend, all about Formula One's mega event

F1 will host an event to celebrate its 75th anniversary as a championship on February 18. The sport first hosted its championship in 1950 which was won by Giuseppe Farina.

Ad

Ever since, the series has gone from strength to strength to emerge as the pinnacle in the world of motorsports. To commemorate the occasion, Formula One Management (FOM) has invited all 10 teams on the current grid to launch their 2025 challengers at the event.

The car launch season is one of the most anticipated on the F1 calendar as it gives a peek into the new liveries for the upcoming season.

Where will the F1 75 Launch be held and where to watch the event?

The F1-75 launch will be held at the iconic O2 arena in London and will be celebrated with around 15000 fans at the venue on February 18.

Ad

Trending

The event will be attended by all 10 teams which feature its drivers and team principals that unveil the cars for the 2025 season. Usually, the teams individually launch their cars in the month of February.

But this year, some teams have stayed away from hosting a separate launch from the F1's event at O2. However, there are a few teams who will do their shakedowns in their 2025 challengers ahead of the launch but run a one-off camo livery.

Ad

Fans can livestream the launch event for free on F1’s social media channels, including YouTube.

Who will attend the Formula One's mega event?

Formula One's mega event at O2 will have a red carpet ahead of the launch and will be attended by team principals, drivers and other members of the Formula One Management.

It will also feature several celebrities from the entertainment world and would be organized under the close guidance of creative visionary Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, alongside Stufish Entertainment Architects, DX7 Design and production company 1826.

Ad

The event will also be one of the first opportunities for several drivers who have switched teams for the 2025 season to make their first media appearance. The teams have also been given the license to make their liveries as unique as possible.

The event will also be a preview for the official preseason testing that will be held in Bahrain on February 26-28. However, there is a possibility that the teams might hide some of their parts on their 2025 challengers in order to maintain secrecy around the new cars in the final year of the current regulations.

Ad

Many have predicted that the upcoming season could be one of the closest in the sport's 75-year history due to the intense competition between the top teams demonstrated last year.

However, the F1 teams might stop developing the 2025 cars to shift their focus on the next year's cars in order to get a headstart on their rivals in the new engine regulations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback