×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1 Archives: Lewis Hamilton Body Slams Mistico in Mexico

Waleed Shamsi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
24   //    27 Oct 2018, 23:25 IST

Hamilton Counts out Mistico
Hamilton Counts out Mistico

Lewis Hamilton, who is going to win his fifth Drivers' Championship at Mexico this Sunday has been one of the biggest draws for Mercedes. He has given four Championship titles to the Silver Arrows straight in the row and will give fifth in the row this Sunday in Mexico

Hamilton has shown his skills on the track throughout his career and has given us many breathtaking and unforgettable moments. He is surly 'Golden Chicken' for the Silver Arrows who just bring titles and more titles back to back.

A few years back this Brit driver showed the world that he not only have skills to drive at insane speeds but if trained properly and given a chance, he could be one of the biggest stars in the world of Pro Wrestling too.

During 2015 Mexican Grand Prix Hamilton stepped in the squared circle against one of the best wrestlers not just in Mexico in fact in the world, Mistico. MIstico is one the top stars in the Mexican Pro Wrestling Lucha Libre and has performed in WWE as well. Hamilton body slammed the pro wrestler in the best possible manner to get Victory in Pro Wrestling.

Watch:

After the match, Hamilton was carried on shoulders by Mephisto, another wrestler from Lucha Libre.

Hamilton is carried on the shoulders of another wrestler, Mephisto, as Mistico remains on the canvas
Hamilton is carried on the shoulders of another wrestler, Mephisto, as Mistico remains on the canvas

So Formula One's biggest star's appearance in the ring and body slamming another wrestler in the best possible manner shows his talents. Up till now we all just knew that this Brit has a talent to attain speeds on track which no one could attain but now we know that outside the track Hamilton can pin one of the top Pro Wrestlers in this field.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mexican GP 2018 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton
Waleed Shamsi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Chemical Engineer at day but an automobile enthusiast for life.
F1: Hamilton lashes out at old rival Nico Rosberg
RELATED STORY
F1 Mexican GP: Five the magic number as Hamilton eyes...
RELATED STORY
Seventh in Mexico will secure Hamilton's fifth world title
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for Mexican GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Mexican Grand Prix 2018 −Where to watch? TV schedule,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Mexican GP: 5 memorable moments
RELATED STORY
Formula One: 5 Most Unique Liveries Ever
RELATED STORY
F1, Mexican GP 2018: Top 5 Races of All-time
RELATED STORY
F1: Ranking the 5 best races of Lewis Hamilton in 2018
RELATED STORY
F1: Hamilton set to bring up seventh heaven for Mercedes...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us