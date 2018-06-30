Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1, Austrian Grand Prix: 5 Qualifying Predictions

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    30 Jun 2018, 01:19 IST

The first two practice sessions from Friday have come to a close and it was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who came out on top taking charge of the Austrian track

This weekend is round nine of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship and that is the Austrian Grand Prix.

A good 1,111 kilometres of traveling this week for all ten teams 20 odd drivers from the Circuit Paul Ricard to the Red Bull Ring.

The first two practice sessions from Friday have come to a close and it was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who came out on top taking charge of the Austrian track.

But the only real moments that matter is on Saturday when qualifying takes place the day before the main event, race day on Sunday.

After checking out all ten teams in action in Friday's sessions, we have some early predictions ahead of qualifying.

Here are five qualifying predictions...


#5 Force India may struggle

AUTO-PRIX-F1-AUSTRIA-PRACTICE
The cracks might just be starting to show in the Force India team

On the week of one of the Force India team bosses admitting that they may already be too far behind Renault in the Constructors' Championship, the cracks might just be starting to show.

Starting this weekend as both Force Indias looked to have been struggling in P1 and P2.

Particularly Sergio Perez - the most experienced driver out of the two. The Mexican was only 14th fastest in P1 and came out even worst come P2 by being third from last quickest.

Perez's teammate, Esteban Ocon, had a fair run out in P1 coming in 8th place (1:06.055) but in P2 the Frenchman went down to 13th (1:06.133).

Both Perez and Ocon retired from Sunday's French Grand Prix which has now made life very difficult for the team to achieve their aim of finishing 4th in the Constructors' Championship.

This weekend is a must turnaround for Force India to get back in shape.

