F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Spa signs a three-year extension deal with liberty.

Spa extends contract till 2021 to host Formula One Belgian GP.

Shahid Salman TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Jun 2018, 16:47 IST 30 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Spa Francorchamps

The Spa- Francorchamps circuit will continue to host the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix through to the end of 2021 after the local authorities agreed on a new deal with Liberty Media.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one of the most popular tracks among the drivers and fans. Besides being one of the favorite destinations on the calendar, this has not stopped the government authorities from having to pick up the costs during the race, like many others, resulting in a loss and a dent on the economic benefits for the Walloon region.

Walloon Economics Minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet on signed a contract on Friday that secures the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

The local government believes it is an event worth keeping the F1 race at Spa.

The current contract for the Belgian GP at Spa expires after this years race, scheduled to take place on the 26th August.

The Belgian Grand Prix is one of three contracts in F1 to expire this year – the other two being Suzuka, Japan, and Hockenheimring, Germany.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one of the longest circuits on the calendar with a total length of 7.004 km. The Spa-Francorchamps has always been known to throw exciting races with the unpredictable Belgium weather and hilly terrain.