F1: Brazilian Grand Prix 2018 − Where to Watch, TV Schedule, Weather Forecast, and Track Info

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 12 // 08 Nov 2018, 02:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 heads to Brazil next

Formula One action moves to Brazil next, with the World Championship already decided.

While this race has been responsible for giving us some truly special moments in the past, it may seem like a dead rubber considering there is no real title challenge as we have been used to seeing here in the past.

But it does still promise to be exciting nonetheless, and with Max Verstappen winning last time out, we know there is scope for some new faces atop the podium at Interlagos.

As we look ahead to the race weekend, here is all you need to know:

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 11th November 2018.

The race will begin at 15:10 PM local time (22:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 9th October 2018 at 11 AM local time (18:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 15:00 PM local time (22:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 10th October 2018 at 12 PM local time (19:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 15:00 PM local time (22:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Brazilian Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Brazilian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit and will consist of 71 laps in total. The race distance is 305.879 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 4.309 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the yellow soft compound tyres along with white medium compound tyres and red super-soft compound tyres will be available for the race weekend.

Weather Forecast, Sao Paulo, Brazil:

We could be in for a cloudy weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain predicted on Friday and Sunday as per Accuweather.com.