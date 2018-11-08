×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1: Brazilian Grand Prix 2018 − Where to Watch, TV Schedule, Weather Forecast, and Track Info

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
12   //    08 Nov 2018, 02:16 IST

F1 heads to Brazil next
F1 heads to Brazil next

Formula One action moves to Brazil next, with the World Championship already decided.

While this race has been responsible for giving us some truly special moments in the past, it may seem like a dead rubber considering there is no real title challenge as we have been used to seeing here in the past.

But it does still promise to be exciting nonetheless, and with Max Verstappen winning last time out, we know there is scope for some new faces atop the podium at Interlagos.

As we look ahead to the race weekend, here is all you need to know:

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 11th November 2018.

The race will begin at 15:10 PM local time (22:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 9th October 2018 at 11 AM local time (18:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 15:00 PM local time (22:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 10th October 2018 at 12 PM local time (19:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 15:00 PM local time (22:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Brazilian Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Brazilian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit and will consist of 71 laps in total. The race distance is 305.879 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 4.309 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the yellow soft compound tyres along with white medium compound tyres and red super-soft compound tyres will be available for the race weekend.

Weather Forecast, Sao Paulo, Brazil:

We could be in for a cloudy weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain predicted on Friday and Sunday as per Accuweather.com.

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
F1: Mexican Grand Prix 2018 −Where to watch? TV schedule,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1: US Grand Prix 2018; Telecast details, Time, Weather...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 interesting records at the Brazilian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 most memorable moments from the Brazilian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: Track Map For Vietnam Grand Prix Revealed 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us