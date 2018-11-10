F1: Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying Predictions

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 28 // 10 Nov 2018, 01:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Lewis Hamilton has already been crowned champion of the 2018 Formula One season but there is still a little racing left to do this year. All eyes turn towards the penultimate race on the calendar, the Brazilian Grand Prix, to see who grabs the last two victories of 2018. The constructors’ trophy, as well as the third place in the drivers’ standings too, remain to be claimed.

Free Practice 1 concluded with Max Verstappen topping the timesheets with less than a tenth of a second separating him from Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull – Ferrari – Mercedes order then repeated itself as Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Räikkönen and Valtteri Bottas followed them.

Second free practice saw Vettel splitting the Mercedes duo from the Red Bull one as Bottas put in a lap only three thousandth faster than Lewis. Nico Hülkenberg, however, endured a rotten session as he skidded into the barriers after only six laps to his name. Fortunately, the German climbed out of his Renault soon after.

With a lot still on the line, here is a list of qualifying predictions for the Brazilian Grand Prix:

#5 Fernando Alonso leaves a mark on Brazil

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Surprisingly, Fernando Alonso has never won a Brazilian Grand Prix during his more than 16 year-long illustrious career in the sport. He has come as close as the second a few times but has never been able to get his hands on the elusive winner’s trophy.

The two-time world champion has already announced his decision to step away from Formula One after the completion of this season. However, a lot of fans around the world would be hoping for a last hurrah from the Spaniard before he hangs his gloves, at least in this category.

McLaren have not been as competitive as they would have hoped with the Renault engines, but if anyone can drive the car to a strong position, it would be Alonso. The 37-year-old might not top the timesheets during qualifying but he can surely provide for a bit of entertainment to the crowd one more time.

1 / 5 NEXT