F1: Calendar for 2020 released with a record 22 races

F1 2020 calendar skips out on Germany, but Vietnam and Netherlands make an appearance

The provisional Formula One calendar for 2020 has been unveiled, showcasing a staggering 22 races for the year. While the draft has been released, a final decision on the same will be made on the 4th of October during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting. The council would also have to approve the record-breaking number of races on the calendar.

Formula One championship next year would commence with the Australian Grand Prix on March 15, with the racing continuing immediately next week in Bahrain. The season would conclude in Abu Dhabi, as has become the norm, on November 29. Most other circuits would be making a reappearance with one omission.

Despite a spectacular German Grand Prix in 2019, the Hockenheimring would not feature in the 2020 calendar for F1. The event might return to Germany a few years down the line at another circuit, but for now, no contract has been signed.

Two additions made to the season include Vietnam and Netherlands. Vietnam would become the 34th country to host a Formula One Grand Prix with the race scheduled in Hanoi. The capital city would be bringing a fresh and exciting Hanoi street circuit to the sport.

On the other hand, the Dutch Grand Prix will make a much-awaited return to the calendar. It will be to the delight of Max Verstappen fans who follow him around the world and paint the grandstands orange.

The contract for a race at Monza is being finalised and currently is marked as ‘subject to contract signature’. Meanwhile, the other iconic and famous circuits like Monaco, Silverstone and Baku, among others, will continue to host Grands Prix next year.

The next season would feature seven frenzied back-to-back events, starting from the very first race itself, but triple headers won’t be making a comeback after 2018.