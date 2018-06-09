Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying

Red Bull's dream of a 1-2 start on Sunday look very strong.

Jamie Davies
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 02:45 IST
373

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Practice
The Canadian Grand Prix has well and truly begun as Friday saw Free Practice sessions one and two take place.

And from what we have learned in Friday's action is that Red Bull Racing may just find another pole lap come Saturday.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has seen Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton dominate over the last few years as the Briton has been victorious at six Canada races.

Can anyone stop Hamilton from achieving the magnificent seven?

Here are five predictions ahead of Saturday's qualifying session:

#5 Red Bull's pace may surprise a few

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Previews
Max Verstappen

On Thursday, Max Verstappen was asked by a journalist on why he keeps having accidents in 2018.

The Dutchman responded cold and threatened to 'head-butt' someone if asked the same question again.

A day later, Verstappen tops the opening practice session in his Red Bull.

Friday was a good start by the 20-year-old, two weeks after disappointing the team by finishing P9 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull knew they could have scored more points in the constructors' championship from the Monaco race.

If only Verstappen hadn't crashed in FP3. He'll be making sure not to do that this weekend while his car is looking to be providing the business again.

His teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, was third fastest in FP1 setting up what could be a promising weekend for the Milton Keynes team.

It was a redemption win for Ricciardo when he won in Monaco, it might just be mutual feelings for Verstappen if he was to finish in first place come Sunday.

Canadian GP Red Bull Racing F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Sebastian Vettel Max Verstappen
