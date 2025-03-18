F1 Chinese GP: Top 5 drivers with the most wins

For round two of the 2025 F1 season, teams will compete in the Chinese GP this weekend. The Shanghai International Circuit will host the race, starting from March 21.

Like 2024, this year's Chinese Grand Prix weekend will also include a sprint race. It will be held on Saturday, March 22 before the main race takes place on Sunday, March 23.

The Chinese Grand Prix made its debut in F1 in 2004 and was held every year until 2019. When the Covid pandemic hit the world, F1 removed Shanghai from the calendar for four years. But, in 2024, the Grand Prix eventually returned to the calendar and will be held again this year.

Before the race begins, here's a list of the five most successful drivers at the Chinese Grand Prix.

#5 Max Verstappen - 1 win

Max Verstappen at 2024 F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen won his maiden Chinese GP race in 2024. He had a dominant weekend, clinching pole position in the qualifying session. Moreover, during the main race on Sunday, he cruised through to secure a comfortable victory. Verstappen had a lead of more than 13 seconds over his immediate rival in P2, Lando Norris.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo - 1 win

Daniel Ricciardo at 2018 F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix. He was racing for Red Bull in 2018 and started the race from the mid-field as he qualified P6 in the qualifying session held on Saturday. However, Ricciardo made a great recovery during the race, beating Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas by an 8-plus seconds gap to clinch his first-ever victory in Shanghai, China.

#3 Fernando Alonso - 2 wins

Fernando Alonso at 2013 Chinese GP - Race - Source: Getty

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is a repeated winner in the Chinese GP. In his successful career, he won the race in Shanghai twice, first in 2005 and then in 2013. In 2005, he won in China while racing for Renault, which was the final race of the season, and secured his maiden world championship title. Not only that, Alonso moved to Ferrari in 2013. That year in China, the Spaniard qualified P3. But during the main race, he beat Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen to claim his second Chinese Grand Prix win.

#2 Nico Rosberg - 2 wins

Nico Rosberg at 2016 Chinese GP - Source: Getty

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg won two races in Chinese Grand Prix history. In 2012, he won his first race in China while he was competing as a Mercedes driver. Rosberg was quick that year as he converted his pole position into a victory with a time gap of more than 12 seconds to his rival, Jenson Button. Not only that, in 2016, Rosberg again dominated in Shanghai to secure his second win and eventually went on to win the world championship.

#1 Lewis Hamilton - 6 wins

Lewis Hamilton at 2019 F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the Chinese GP. He has registered as many as six wins in his legendary F1 career. He first won in China in 2008 with McLaren. He went on to five more races in Shanghai in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019. His last four victories happened with Mercedes, a team with which he won six championship titles.

