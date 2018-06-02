F1: Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull has an outside chance in the title fight.

A win before the season break can give Red Bull and Ricciardo an outside change in the World Championship battle.

Ricciardo celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory

Daniel Ricciardo took his second win of the season in Monaco last weekend to move to third in the driver standings with 72 points, 28 behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull has not been a perfect match for Mercedes and Ferrari because of its engine disadvantage, especially during the qualifying, on most occasions they have improved and matched their rivals in the race, Ricciardo has the exact number of wins as Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel after six races.

“I think it’s a natural question after a victory,” he said when asked if he can fight for the championship. “Lewis still has a pretty good buffer on me, so we’re still on the outside of that.

"It’s not impossible but not really at the forefront of my mind yet. Even if it was, I’m not going to change the way that I’m driving or trying to attack.

“We’ve got to probably prove on at least one other circuit before the summer break that we can win again and then maybe we’ve a nice little outside chance.”

Ricciardo’s best chance to win again before the break will likely be in the Hungarian Grand Prix, where the team has traditionally been strong.

Red Bull is relying on their engine supplier Renault, they are planning to bring an engine upgrade for the Canadian Grand Prix in a weeks' time.

Ricciardo said “Montreal will be interesting” and that his short-term target is to try to get "a few more podiums”.

Hamilton is also keen to see how Red Bull performs from Canada onwards and said the championship is “definitely a three-way fight”.

Hamilton believes Ferrari is the strongest and Vettel is the favourite despite being 14 points behind.

Three teams fighting for the title will be very exciting for fans as well the drivers as we have just Mercedes completely dominate the hybrid era prior to that Red Bull dominated with four world championships in four years.

Can the engine upgrades from Renault help Red Bull and Ricciardo fight for the Drivers Champion for rest of the season? What do you think? leave the comments below.

