F1 drivers who will be out of a contract by the end of the 2024 season

The 2023 F1 season has come to a close. Now, all the teams and drivers will focus on the next year's car and try to improve on their previous performance.

Since it is officially off-season, almost all the drivers have signed new contracts with their teams. Between the 2023 and 2024 F1 season driver lineups, only one driver change has been made. Nyck de Vries was removed from AlphaTauri, with Daniel Ricciardo replacing him mid-season.

While some drivers have long-term contracts with their teams, most of the grid's contracts will run out at the end of 2024.

F1 drivers' contracts that will run out after the 2024 season

Here is the entire list of drivers whose current contracts will end after the 2024 F1 season:

Sergio Perez

Fernando Alonso

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo

Expand Tweet

Sergio Perez's contract has been under a lot of speculation since he has not been performing on par with his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Hence, there are rumors that Daniel Ricciardo could replace the Mexican at Red Bull anytime next season or after 2024.

Although both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claim to be committed to Ferrari, their contracts will run out after 2024. Hence, the Italian team's performance next year will heavily affect the drivers' next step.

Fernando Alonso performed brilliantly in the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin. Despite several transfer rumors surrounding him at the end of the season, he will, for now, stay with the British outfit till 2024. But no one knows whether the veteran will continue in F1 with the same team, jump ship, or retire altogether.

Esteban Ocon has been in Alpine for quite some time now and has established himself on the team. Pierre Gasly has also performed decently with the French team in 2023. Only time will tell what steps both will take after 2024.

Expand Tweet

Valtteri Bottas completed his second season with Alfa Romeo in 2023. However, his performance has drastically declined over the past few years. He ended the 2023 season with only 10 points. The Finn has expressed his interest in how the team will gradually transition into Audi by 2026. Whether he will be there to drive for the German giant is a whole different story.

Zhou Guanyu struggled a lot in his second season in F1. In 2023, he only scored six championship points, often ending races outside the points. Since he is still a new driver in the sport, there is a chance that he could either remain with Alfa Romeo until the team converts to Audi or move to another team.

Both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg struggled with Haas in 2023, managing only a handful of points. On several occasions, Hulkenberg voiced his concerns about the car and how the American team needs to change drastically to turn their fortunes around. It is unclear whether either of the drivers will remain with the team after 2024.

Finally, Williams will have both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant till 2024. The British team has slightly improved in 2023, with former Mercedes senior James Vowles at the helm. Albon drove brilliantly last season and will most likely remain in the British team as they continue to push themselves into the midfield.

Logan Sargeant, on the other hand, was miles behind his more experienced teammate. Several rumors were looming over the American rookie as to whether Williams would chuck him out of Formula 1. However, the team recently extended his contract until 2024, completing and locking the entire grid for next season.