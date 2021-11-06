F1 extends Chinese GP contract until 2025

Formula 1 announced the extension of the Chinese GP until 2025. Despite not being on the calendar for three seasons, the promoters of the event signed a new contract with the sport to hold the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

While the Chinese GP is absent from the 2022 calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 is looking forward to bringing the Shanghai race back in coming years. The Asian event has been an integral part of the F1 calendar since 2004.

F1 announces Chinese GP contract extension ahead of 2021 Mexican GP

Stefano Domenicali was delighted to announce the extension of the Chinese GP contract (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Announcing the contract extension for the Chinese GP, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“This is great news for all of our fans in China, and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025.”

Commenting on the new deal with the Chinese GP promoters, Domenicali said:

“Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership.”

Expressing regret at not having the event on the 2022 calendar, Domenicali said:

“While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored on the calendar as soon as conditions allow, and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can.”

The Chinese GP has always marked F1’s unique presence in Asia, and the circuit has been known to throw up memorable races. Rubens Barichello won the inaugural event in 2004, and subsequent Chinese GP winners on the current grid include Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo.

The most recent Chinese GP was held in 2019 at the Shanghai International Circuit, where the sport celebrated its 1000th race. Hamilton has been the most successful driver at this circuit, having won here six times during his career, including 2019. The 2020 Chinese GP was scheduled for April 19 that year but had to be canceled due to the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee