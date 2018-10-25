F1 fanbase on the rise in the USA reveals Nielsen market study

The Circuit of the Americas recently hosted the United States Grand Prix, which was the 18th round of the 2018 Formula One season. This race marked the seventh consecutive race at the track, which comes after a hiatus of four years. Prior to this, the Indianapolis circuit hosted the Formula One action.

The global fan base of the sport is estimated to be at an excess of 500 million. However, a clear majority of the fans hail from Europe. This statistic is quickly changing, according to the Nielsen market study. The study indicated that the return to Formula One to the U.S. soil accelerated this growth since 2012. Moreover, it even pointed out that there was peak interest in the sport during the time of the entry of Haas F1 in 2016. 24% of people were interested in the sport at that point in time, 4% higher than what was reported in the previous year.

From the above graph, it is clear that the people who are 'very interested' and 'somewhat interested' in the sport grew 3% from 18% to 21% in May 2018, months prior to the United States Grand Prix. It is also encouraging to see the downward trend reversing to show growth once again.

The survey also reported that more men were interested in the sport compared to women. These numbers should see an improvement once the all-female racing series picks up enough traction in the market.

Regarding the age, out of the people interested, over 70% of the people belonged to the age group between 16 years and 44 years. In that group, 46% of interested people belonged to the 25-34 age group. Only 8% people belonged to the 16-24 age group. Liberty Media would probably be trying their best to improve the numbers of this particular age group. Interestingly, 15% of the interested people were aged over 55 years.

The company behind the survey also pointed out that the maximum interest was seen in the cities of Austin and Indianapolis.

The 2018 United States Grand Prix was spectacular for it produced an unlikely winner while keeping Lewis Hamilton's title celebrations on hold. With more such exciting races in the U.S. in the coming years, there is a very good possibility that the sport would see a growth in the country.