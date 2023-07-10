F1 fans divided on the latest controversy between Cara Delevingne and Martin Brundle at the British GP

F1 fans were left divided after British Supermodel Cara Delevingne and Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle found each other at crossroads during his iconic grid walks segment during the 2023 British GP on Sunday.

Delevingne was amongst the many celebrities on the grid at Silverstone on Sunday to enjoy a record-breaking British GP. She was asked for an interview by the former F1 driver in his pre-race segment, which she profusely declined.

A rejected Brundle jokingly said:

"She doesn't want to talk? But everybody has to talk on the grid. That's the deal now, everybody talks on the grid. Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1, good to see you on the grid. Well the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid, but you know."

After she once again declined the request, the Sky presenter added:

"Ok, alright, well I'm sure that would have been extremely interesting."

Fans online took to social media to give their reactions to the incident, with one fan claiming that Brundle's reaction was 'brutal', saying:

"Absolute BRUTALITY from Martin Brundle at #SilverstoneGP,"

Matt @matt4w #BritishGP Cara Delevingne, absolute garbage behaviour. You're on the grid, talk to Martin Brundle #f1

*swirls chocolate milk in a champagne glass* @ohmightychild a kiwi news anchor just said martin brundle looked like a sad sweaty man after his encounter with cara delevingne IM CRYING OMGGGG

keem @keemmight69herr @DavidR_23 @Caradelevingne @Ibasicwaltoni Stop lying Martin brundle walking the grid is just that he been kicked off that grid before no one cares. It's not an obligation.

Martin Brundle speaks on why F1 drivers are hesitant about his grid walks

The Sky Sports commentator stated that he doesn't envy the drivers for escaping his grid walks just ahead of the start of the race.

As per Express, Brundle said:

“I'm hearing some of the drivers are starting to come back onto the grid. It's so hot here I absolutely fully understand why they wouldn't want to be standing around here especially with everybody nipping their ears and all that sort of thing. I don’t want to interrupt.”

He added:

"A few of them will just shake their head and then even apologize later on. Or some come up to me in the paddock and go, ‘You haven't seen me on the grid for ages. Just come and talk to me on the grid. And then others will never talk. Lewis used to talk to me a lot and then stopped. So we take it as it comes.”

Lewis Hamilton had previously compared Martin Brundle to iconic commentator Murray Walker and mentioned that he had great respect for Brundle who, like the late Walker, had great character and knowledge about the history of the sport.

