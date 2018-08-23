F1: Force India likely to lose its name, prize money as well as constructor's points

Force India has gone through a turbulent few weeks recently and their turmoil does not seem to be ending anytime soon. After the Silverstone based team went into administration, a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll took quick steps to mollify the situation as best as possible.

However, the damage control has not been as effective as one would have hoped. The investors have purchased Force India’s assets but that does not include the entry required to participate in a Grand Prix. If the team is to compete in Formula One, it would have to do so under a new name, unless if FIA allows an exception.

In order to bring that into effect, the name has been wiped off from trucks and equipment that the team would be using for the rest of the season and a blank slate remains in its place. That is not the only change that the new administration has brought in with them.

Robert Fernely, the former deputy team principal of Force India has been shown the door and COO Otmar Szafnauer would be running the show from now.

Sahara Force India has taken part in 203 races and won six podiums with fourth as their best constructor’s result which came in 2016 and 2017. The British constructors have gradually risen up the ranks and showed immense progress.

Unfortunately for them, if they compete in F1 again, they would have to waver their rights on the Force India prize money for 2018 as well as lose their championship points of the year till date.

The fresh start might also trigger havoc on the driver’s market if Lance Stroll switches ship from Williams in the middle of the year.

While Williams’ reserve driver, Robert Kubica, would likely step in place of the Canadian, either of Sergio Perez or more likely, Esteban Ocon might find themselves seeking a seat elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether the team would be allowed to participate at the Belgian Grand Prix or whether it would have to wait longer for the legalities to be sorted out.