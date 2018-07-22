F1 German GP: Twitter erupts as Hamilton wins and a possible penalty for not obliging pit lane rules?

F1 Grand Prix of Germany

Lewis Hamilton regained the championship lead in unexpected and dramatic fashion on Sunday, winning the German Grand Prix after the German Sebastian Vettel crashed while leading near the end.

Heavy rain played havoc late in the race as Vettel misjudged a simple entry into a turn and slid over the gravel into the barriers with just 15 laps to go.

It all looked perfect for the four-time world champion Vettel with a very comfortable lead while he locked his brakes and slid into the gravel trap.

It was a day to remember for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton as the Brit took the chequered ahead of his teammate Bottas starting from 14th on the grid. He also equaled the record of Michael Schumacher for the number of victories in Germany with his fourth win.

This time around it was Hamilton who won in the front of Vettel's home crowd, it was heartbreak for the German fans and the red army while on the other hand, it was celebrations as Mercedes finished 1-2 in their home race.

Some of the best Twitter reactions from the German GP 2018 as some of the fans are tweeting about fair play in the sport and a possible penalty for Hamilton as he decided to not pit and according to the rule - the crossing, in any direction, of the line separating the pit entry and the track by a car entering the pit lane is prohibited.

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards for crossing the pit entry line#GermanGP #F1 — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) July 22, 2018

This weekend's event notes make no mention of having to enter the pit lane if a driver goes into the pit entry, as some previous events have #F1 #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/Rf8T6Ie8SW — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 22, 2018

To the Lewis supporters, please keep in mind I don’t have a dog in this hunt. I love @F1. And I want the Regs fairly and consistency applied.



Please don’t shout at me. #GermanGP — Fake Charlie Whiting says ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@charlie_whiting) July 22, 2018

I have lost all faith in the #F1, @fia and the race stewards. Different drivers, different outcomes. #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/LynfSPeHpA — Helmut Ivanoff (@HelmutIvanoff) July 22, 2018

Hamilton is to see the stewards 6:15pm local time. We've got a press briefing with Charlie Whiting at 6:30pm, so should have more info then #F1 #GermanGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 22, 2018

Should team orders be banned again? Ridiculous display from both the top teams today, makes a sham of things. #askcrofty #GermanGP — Cat (#DR3 #NH27) (@maitrepotter) July 22, 2018