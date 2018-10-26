×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1: Hamilton lashes out at old rival Nico Rosberg

Shahid Salman
SENIOR ANALYST
News
45   //    26 Oct 2018, 13:13 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews

Lewis Hamilton has a reply for the claims he's having a fifth world championship handed to him on a plate.

Hamilton said on Thursday that another Formula One championship would be one earned by him and Mercedes — not one thrown away by Ferrari.

The Briton has also dismissed the suggestions he hasn't had to work for it and said the German and others should look at the bigger picture.

Hamilton is leading the standings by 70 points and needs just five points from the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday to retain his Formula One title and match Juan Manuel Fangio’s total of five championships.

Hamilton said: “I see a lot of people saying things have been handed to us, which is taking away from the job the team and I have done.

“Just winning the championship has been the goal. When I won my first, one of the ex-champions said it would get harder to win a second.

“And every one after that has got harder and harder to win a championship, even though you are improving.

“But I would say this one is one of my most enjoyable years given the things I faced.

“It would be the one I am most proud of and appreciate more.”

Old rival Nico Rosberg has got under Brit's skin after his comments on Thursday.

“It’s all about consistency," he said. "And he’s done the opposite. He (Sebastian Vettel) has been all over the place really in the last few months, he and the team both together.

“It’s been so one-sided since the summer, it’s unbelievable. It was seemingly Vettel who was going to take the championship and it’s just gone completely the other direction with total dominance since.

“And it’s just the result of mistakes, and you’re never going to beat Lewis like that because Lewis doesn’t make mistakes.”




Topics you might be interested in:
Mexican GP 2018 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton
Shahid Salman
SENIOR ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
F1 Mexican GP: Five the magic number as Hamilton eyes...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for Mexican GP
RELATED STORY
Seventh in Mexico will secure Hamilton's fifth world title
RELATED STORY
F1: Mexican Grand Prix 2018 −Where to watch? TV schedule,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Mexican GP: 5 memorable moments
RELATED STORY
"Hamilton will surpass Schumacher," says Nico Rosberg
RELATED STORY
F1, Mexican GP 2018: Top 5 Races of All-time
RELATED STORY
Formula One: 5 Most Unique Liveries Ever
RELATED STORY
F1: How Valtteri Bottas can beat Lewis Hamilton in next...
RELATED STORY
F1 US GP: Ranking the 5 best races at Circuit of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us