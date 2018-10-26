F1: Hamilton lashes out at old rival Nico Rosberg

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews

Lewis Hamilton has a reply for the claims he's having a fifth world championship handed to him on a plate.

Hamilton said on Thursday that another Formula One championship would be one earned by him and Mercedes — not one thrown away by Ferrari.

The Briton has also dismissed the suggestions he hasn't had to work for it and said the German and others should look at the bigger picture.

Hamilton is leading the standings by 70 points and needs just five points from the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday to retain his Formula One title and match Juan Manuel Fangio’s total of five championships.

Hamilton said: “I see a lot of people saying things have been handed to us, which is taking away from the job the team and I have done.

“Just winning the championship has been the goal. When I won my first, one of the ex-champions said it would get harder to win a second.

“And every one after that has got harder and harder to win a championship, even though you are improving.

“But I would say this one is one of my most enjoyable years given the things I faced.

“It would be the one I am most proud of and appreciate more.”

Old rival Nico Rosberg has got under Brit's skin after his comments on Thursday.

“It’s all about consistency," he said. "And he’s done the opposite. He (Sebastian Vettel) has been all over the place really in the last few months, he and the team both together.

“It’s been so one-sided since the summer, it’s unbelievable. It was seemingly Vettel who was going to take the championship and it’s just gone completely the other direction with total dominance since.

“And it’s just the result of mistakes, and you’re never going to beat Lewis like that because Lewis doesn’t make mistakes.”