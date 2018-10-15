F1: How table would look without the top-3 teams

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 107 // 15 Oct 2018, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hulkenberg would have secured multiple race victories

The headlines of Formula One are often dominated by the big-3 – Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. It’s among these three teams that the wins of the 2018 F1 calendar are shared. All the six divers consistently manage to outpace the other teams in almost every race of the season. Force India’s Sergio Perez is the only driver outside the top-3 teams to have secured a podium in 2018, which reiterates the dominance of the three teams. This clear divide between often leads to unentertaining races at the top of the grid.

However, the midfield is a completely different matter, featuring tight battles and some breath-taking overtaking manoeuvres. These teams are not as fast and competitive as the ones on the top but still offer loads of exciting racing action, and many fans affectionately call these battles as Formula 1.5. Taking out the top-3 teams from the Formula One picture would open a range of possibilities along with a much closer battle for the drivers’ championship. Additionally, it would help some of the younger drivers to secure the very first podium finishes of their career.

Some interesting results would include Fernando Alonso in the sixth place, Pierre Gasly in eight and future Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the ninth place. Unfortunately, things would not have improved for both the Williams drivers and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley as they would still find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Without further ado, let us look at the how the top-5 positions of the Formula One drivers’ championship would’ve looked in the absence of the top-3 teams.

#5 Kevin Magnussen – 177 points

Magnussen would have won the Spanish and the French Grand Prix

At number five, it would be Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, 21 points above Fernando Alonso. The driver from Denmark would’ve secured six podiums, including two race wins. His first win would have been at the Spanish Grand Prix while his second would come at the French Grand Prix.

In all but the two races held so far, Magnussen would’ve finished tenth or better in all but two races that he managed to see the chequered flag. His two retirements at the Australian Grand Prix and the Japanese Prix remain unchanged, though.

Magnussen’s best finish in the current grid is fifth, and the Dane is currently eight in the championship with 53 points, alongside Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg.

1 / 5 NEXT