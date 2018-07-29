Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 reasons why Lewis Hamilton won the race

Sarthak Sharma
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Jul 2018, 22:10 IST

Hamilton won again

The Hungarian Grand Prix may have ended in disappointing fashion for one Mercedes driver in Valtteri Bottas, but there is no doubt that his Silver Arrows teammate dominated the race from start to finish.

As he so often has before at the Hungaroring, Lewis Hamilton drove a near-perfect race en route to a record sixth win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, extending his lead over Sebastian Vettel atop the driver's standings in the process.

But it didn't seem so straightforward for the Brit before qualifying on Saturday. The Ferraris were certainly quicker under the sun and it showed after Sebastian Vettel's flying run during free practice number three, with Valtteri Bottas actually his closest competitor in second place.

But all that changed come qualifying and we saw the best of the Briton as Hamilton picked up a crucial pole position and turned into a commanding display during the race as was just witnessed. So how exactly did the World Championship front-runner pull this off? Here are five reasons:

#5 Rain during qualifying

Hamilton mastered the wet track

The Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel may have been quickest during free practice, but the Italian powerhouses couldn't have had worse luck heading into the final qualifying session. As has been the case in Hungary before, weather played foul and it began to pour over the Hungaroring.

The drenched track ironically proved too hot to handle for Vettel and he ended up falling just short of his teammate Kimi Raikkonen in terms of lap time. Hamilton, on the other hand, took advantage of the situation and masterfully maneuvered his Mercedes to a 1:35:658, narrowly beating his teammate Valtteri Bottas in second and crucially ensuring it was Mercedes on the front grid. This would prove to be a telling moment come the race on Sunday.

