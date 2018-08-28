F1 Italian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live stream, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info Monza

The Italian Grand Prix is back

The Formula One calendar has its eyes firmly set on Italy this weekend, as the drivers look to battle it out on the historic track at Monza.

Sebastian Vettel cut the gap on his closest rival Lewis Hamilton to 17 points after an impressive win at Spa last time out, exposing perhaps a few fallacies in the Mercedes setup. Despite the victory for Vettel however, Ferrari will be hoping that Kimi Raikkonen can have an impact too, after being forced to retire following rear wing damage in a first lap melee.

Not much needs to be said about Monza as a circuit - the track has seen a number of F1 stars come and go over the years and continues to be one of the most beloved on the entire calendar despite the growing number of accidents at the venue.

Hamilton will look to hit back this weekend and extend his lead at the top, while Vettel would be aiming for more of the same. Max Verstappen finished on the podium last time out, so don't be surprised if the Dutchman can pull a trick or two of his own in Italy.

When is the Italian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 2nd September 2018.

The race will begin at 3:10 PM local time (06:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 31st August 2018 at 11 AM local time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 3 PM local time (06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 1st September 2018 at 12 PM local time (03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 3 PM local time (06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Italian Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Italian Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports Select HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Italian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the historic Monza circuit in Italy and will consist of 53 laps in total. The race distance is 306.72 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 5.793 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Italian Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the red supersoft compound tyres will be available for qualifying while the white medium compound and yellow soft compound tyres will be available during the race on Sunday.

Weather Forecast, Monza, Italy:

We could be in for a partly cloudy weekend at Monza with a low chance of thunderstorms predicted on Sunday as per Accuweather.com.