F1, Japanese Grand Prix: Five Talking Points

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 296 // 07 Oct 2018, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

The Japanese Grand Prix was packed with on-track action throughout the course of 53 laps. Lewis Hamilton coursed to his fifth victory in Japan and is now behind only Michael Schumacher who has six to his name.

Sebastian Vettel had a horrid time during the race and ultimately finished sixth. He provided entertainment by fighting for track position, but it was not for the lead of the race as he would have wanted.

Valtteri Bottas held onto his second place even as Max Verstappen in third gave a good challenge to the Finn. The charging Australian, Daniel Ricciardo claimed the fourth position after a stellar drive from down in 15th as Kimi Räikkönen finished behind him in fifth.

The two Toro Rosso drivers could not capitalise on their sixth and seventh starting positions and ended up outside the points. While Carlos Sainz surged through from thirteenth to tenth, his teammate, Nico Hülkenberg had to retire with a problem cropping up on his car.

The race might have been disappointing for a few teams and drivers, but it did provide the fans with some entertainment throughout. The Japanese Grand Prix has been done with, but before we head to the United States, let us look at the key talking points from the race in Suzuka:

#5 Forgettable day for Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

Ferrari would want to move on from the race at Suzuka as quickly as possible. Kimi Räikkönen had an opportunity to slip past Max Verstappen when the latter had a lock-up and went off track. Unfortunately for Kimi, as Max rejoined the track, a collision between the two was imminent and consequently, the Finn lost his place to Sebastian Vettel behind him.

Räikkönen, eventually, went for a pit stop on lap 18 and came out in traffic. By the time he made up the lost places, he had given up his position to Daniel Ricciardo and had little to no chance of improving on his fifth place.

Sebastian, on the other hand, made headway on lap one but later lost all progress and had to rejoin at the back after a collision with Max. From there on, all they could do was damage control to get up to P6.

The championship difference between Vettel and Lewis Hamilton is now up to 67 points and Ferrari, themselves have slipped 78 points behind Mercedes.

1 / 5 NEXT