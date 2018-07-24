F1: Lance Stroll's father reported to have acquired majority stake in Force India

Lance Stroll is the son of billionaire Lawrence Stroll

What's the story?

As has been well documented, the world of Formula One is heavily dependent on the amount of money the sport can bring in to keep itself running. The glamorous and flamboyant outside life of drivers as well as the fancy decor surrounding most circuits on the F1 calendar is proof that the business is performing pretty well these days.

But to keep this lifestyle alive, F1 teams need to ensure the funds are flowing. And in the case of Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya, that might not necessarily be the case. Mallya is suffering some serious financial woes as has been reported for a while now, and it appears that he might not be able to hold onto his F1 team for long either, with Williams driver Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll reportedly tabling an offer for majority stake in the team.

In case you didn't know...

Lawrence Stroll is a fashion mogul and is a certified billionaire. His son Lance Stroll drives for Williams in F1 and comes under the controversial category of pay driver, bringing in $25 million for the team annually and receiving a racing seat in return.

The heart of the matter

If reports from German outlet Auto Bild are to be believed, Stroll may have already acquired a majority stake in Force India and some are even claiming that the entire team could be bought so that his son Lance can revitalize his racing career after a disappointing season with Williams.

The Force India team is currently driven by Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon but it is struggling to keep up with the pace of other teams and could do with some much needed financial help, help that Vijay Mallya certainly isn't providing at this time.

What's next?

Details are sketchy at this time but this piece of news certainly gives weight to the controversial pay driver debate that Sportskeeda recently discussed at length.

Will new ownership give a new lease on life to Force India?